Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,387,000.

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

