Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $402.92.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.