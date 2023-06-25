Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $180,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,782.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $85.63 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.