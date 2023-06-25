Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SCHF stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

