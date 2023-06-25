Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Teradata by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on TDC. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 142.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.