Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SU opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

