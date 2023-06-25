Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,872,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $428.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.52 and a 200 day moving average of $369.27. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $447.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

