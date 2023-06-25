Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

