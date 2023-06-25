Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $472,000 Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Saia Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $312.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.50. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.48 and a 52-week high of $330.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.38.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.