Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,211 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,289,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $98,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $243.63 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.22.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

