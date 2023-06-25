Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

