Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

