Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $515,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,956,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,465,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,403,000 after buying an additional 81,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $365.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.40. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $370.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

