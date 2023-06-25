Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $519,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Centene by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.68.

NYSE CNC opened at $66.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

