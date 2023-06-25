Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $534,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 83,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

