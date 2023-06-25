Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.95 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

