Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $594,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,700,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. CL King began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

NYSE TFX opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.51 and its 200 day moving average is $246.96.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

