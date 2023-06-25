Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $1,120,522.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,378,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,138,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $1,120,522.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,378,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,138,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $2,580,473.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,455,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,822,744.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,400 shares of company stock worth $7,866,702. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $193.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.48. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $261.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 496.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 384.62%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

