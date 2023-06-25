Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 579.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,762,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 2.0 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,623.93 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,644.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,459.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

