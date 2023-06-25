Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $404.38 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.39 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.30 and its 200 day moving average is $388.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

