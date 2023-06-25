Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $73.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.