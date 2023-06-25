Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TYL opened at $396.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.