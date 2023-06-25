Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $492,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $62.89 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

