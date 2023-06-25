Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $49,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.