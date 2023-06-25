Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,516 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.