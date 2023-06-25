Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,611 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 2,775 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $123,765.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,765. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,795 shares of company stock worth $373,544. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.85.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.