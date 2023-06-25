Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 94.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth about $2,838,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $352.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

