Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $5,512,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 162,212 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.7 %

ABG opened at $228.36 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average of $205.07.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile



Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

