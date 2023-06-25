Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

