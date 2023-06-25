Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

