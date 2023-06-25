Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IEX stock opened at $203.04 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.04 and a 200 day moving average of $220.66.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

