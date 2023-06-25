Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after acquiring an additional 142,632,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 881,919 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,946,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,763,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,821,000 after purchasing an additional 157,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 156,026 shares in the last quarter.

IGF stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

