Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.41.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

