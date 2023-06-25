Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BILL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.94. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.