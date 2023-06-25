Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $331.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $262.42 and a 1-year high of $338.27.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.73.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.