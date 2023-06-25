Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,003,000 after purchasing an additional 233,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $221.33 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $229.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,720,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $27,526.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,168.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,720,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,509 shares of company stock valued at $10,005,961. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

