Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,452 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

