Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s stock opened at $337.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $351.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.