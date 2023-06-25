Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,711 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after buying an additional 993,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,409,000 after buying an additional 1,308,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,813,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

