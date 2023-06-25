Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,594 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.1 %

FAST stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

