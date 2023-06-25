Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

