Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

