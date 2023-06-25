Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 750,453 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

