Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 357.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,855 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 320,275 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,141 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 699,117 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 122,975 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2,904.0% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,079,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 45,637 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

