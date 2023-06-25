Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 820,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $365.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

