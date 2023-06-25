Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Target Price at $87.00

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Activity at Perficient

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Perficient Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Perficient by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. Perficient has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $110.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.