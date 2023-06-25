Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $35.42

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

