Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada Buys 4,000 Shares

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

