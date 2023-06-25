Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 121,252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 409,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 94,037 shares during the period.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $722.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.2941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

