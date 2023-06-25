Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average of $102.21.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

